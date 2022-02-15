 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson rents out hotel top for Kim Kardashian on Valentine's Day

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 15, 2022

Pete Davidson rented out the top of New Yorks Carlyle Hotel to spend Valentines Day with Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson rented out the top of New York's Carlyle Hotel to spend Valentine's Day with Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian ignored her ex-Kanye West’s incessant online rants and made the most of Valentine’s Day on the top of New York’s Carlyle Hotel.

According to Page Six, the couple kept their celebration of love intimate and low-key since Davidson has been busy filming for a new film in New York, however, he made sure to treat her to all her favourite things on Valentine’s.

Sources close to the couple claim that the Saturday Night Live star rented out the top of the Carlyle Hotel for Valentine’s and filled the space with Kardashian’s favourite flowers and gifts.

Before their love-filled Valentine’s Day, the couple were spotted twice over the Valentine’s weekend; once at Brooklyn’s Lilia on Saturday and then at Cipriani on Sunday.

Both of their outings were marred by Kardashian’s estranged husband West’s online posts about getting her back and low-key threatening posts towards her beau Davidson.

West even sent a truckload of roses to Kardashian on Valentine’s Day, posting a picture of the same on his Instagram with the caption, “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR.”

More From Entertainment:

Who will distribute Queen’s Anniversary Prizes this year?

Who will distribute Queen’s Anniversary Prizes this year?
Meghan Markle spilled Prince Harry's embarrassing nickname in public

Meghan Markle spilled Prince Harry's embarrassing nickname in public
Tristan Thompson’s baby mama accuses him of ‘doing nothing’ for their baby

Tristan Thompson’s baby mama accuses him of ‘doing nothing’ for their baby
Eminem daughter cheers for rapper during Super Bowl halftime performance

Eminem daughter cheers for rapper during Super Bowl halftime performance
Naomi Campbell reveals face of daughter, says 'she is not adopted'

Naomi Campbell reveals face of daughter, says 'she is not adopted'
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 teaser hints at love triangle, Lady Whistledown’s return

‘Bridgerton’ season 2 teaser hints at love triangle, Lady Whistledown’s return
Shakira dedicates Valentine’s Day love to her boyfriend Gerard Piqué

Shakira dedicates Valentine’s Day love to her boyfriend Gerard Piqué
Princess Eugenie celebrates Valentine’s Day in US with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

Princess Eugenie celebrates Valentine’s Day in US with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?
Princess Yoko of Japan hospitalised with pneumonia after contracting Covid-19

Princess Yoko of Japan hospitalised with pneumonia after contracting Covid-19
Tyrese Gibson’s mother passes away after Covid-19, pneumonia battle

Tyrese Gibson’s mother passes away after Covid-19, pneumonia battle
Kylie Jenner gets little gingerbread house from Travis Scott on Valentine's Day

Kylie Jenner gets little gingerbread house from Travis Scott on Valentine's Day
Georgina Rodriguez gets hundred roses from Cristiano Ronaldo on Valentine's Day

Georgina Rodriguez gets hundred roses from Cristiano Ronaldo on Valentine's Day

Latest

view all