Pete Davidson rents out hotel top for Kim Kardashian on Valentine's Day

Pete Davidson rented out the top of New York's Carlyle Hotel to spend Valentine's Day with Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian ignored her ex-Kanye West’s incessant online rants and made the most of Valentine’s Day on the top of New York’s Carlyle Hotel.

According to Page Six, the couple kept their celebration of love intimate and low-key since Davidson has been busy filming for a new film in New York, however, he made sure to treat her to all her favourite things on Valentine’s.

Sources close to the couple claim that the Saturday Night Live star rented out the top of the Carlyle Hotel for Valentine’s and filled the space with Kardashian’s favourite flowers and gifts.

Before their love-filled Valentine’s Day, the couple were spotted twice over the Valentine’s weekend; once at Brooklyn’s Lilia on Saturday and then at Cipriani on Sunday.

Both of their outings were marred by Kardashian’s estranged husband West’s online posts about getting her back and low-key threatening posts towards her beau Davidson.

West even sent a truckload of roses to Kardashian on Valentine’s Day, posting a picture of the same on his Instagram with the caption, “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR.”