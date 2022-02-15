Who will distribute Queen’s Anniversary Prizes this year?

This week, exciting celebrations are taking place to mark round 14 of the Queen’s Anniversary Prizes, set up in 1993.



Representatives from 21 UK universities and colleges will attend the awards ceremony at St James’s Palace where they will receive their Queen’s Anniversary Prize.

Granted every two years by the Queen, the Queen’s Anniversary Prizes are the highest national honour awarded in UK further and higher education.

According to the Buckingham Palace, the prizes celebrate excellence, innovation and public benefit. The prize-winners are recognised for work in a wide range of disciplines.

This year’s winners reflect the strong contribution of educational institutions to tackle some of the most urgent issues of the time, including COVID-19 and climate change, the palace said.

The prizes, managed by charity The Royal Anniversary Trust, were set up in 1993 to mark the Queen’s ruby jubilee.

According to the reports, this year the prize-winners will receive their award from senior members of the royal family, however, their names were not disclosed.