Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to jet off to Spain for 'Pathan' shooting

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will reportedly resume shooting of their upcoming film Pathan from next Month, reported Mid Day.



According to a report, the team of the film will be heading to Spain in the first week of March to shoot several important sequences featuring the lead cast.

“The director will shoot a romantic song in Mallorca. He wants to capture the beauty of the island city that is famed for its pristine beaches and limestone mountains. It is Pathan’s first international schedule, and Siddharth wants to pull out all stops to make the sequences look grand.

"He will also film high-octane action scenes featuring Shah Rukh, Deepika and John, and major confrontational sequences during the 17-day stint. While the schedule was initially deferred because of Shah Rukh, the director had to postpone it further after the third wave of the pandemic hit India in the last week of December,” a source was quoted saying.

The team is also expected to shoot some of the action sequences in Mumbai during a week-long schedule lined up for the last week of February.

To note, Pathan will mark Deepika’s fourth movie with SRK after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year.