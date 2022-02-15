 
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Security agency officer, personnel suspended for torturing anchorperson Iqrar-ul-Hassan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 15, 2022

Journalist Iqrar-ul-Hassan. — Twitter
Journalist Iqrar-ul-Hassan. — Twitter 

  • During recording of show "Sar-e-Aam," security agency officials tortured and beat up Iqrar-ul-Hasan.
  • According to police, Iqrar or management of private channel have not registered any complaint for legal action.
  • AEMEND condemns incident, says "any cowardly action cannot stop media from carrying out its duties”.  

KARACHI: Five personnel, including an officer of a security agency, have been suspended for torturing television host and journalist Iqrar-ul-Hassan in the Saddar area of the metropolis yesterday, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

During the recording of his show "Sar-e-Aam," the officials had tortured and beat him, inflicting serious injuries. He was rushed to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.

The incident came to light after his pictures went viral on social media. Hassan accused five officials of torture. The officials were later suspended. 

According to the police, neither Hassan nor the management of the private channel registered any complaint at a police station for legal action, therefore, the police have not taken any action on their own.

The officials who tortured the anchorperson have already been suspended the day the incident took place. The suspended officials include Syed Moinuddin Rizwan Mehboob Ali, Rajab Ali, and Khawar.

The Association of the Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) condemned the incident, saying that “it is not acceptable to take out anger on a journalist’s investigative story; however, any cowardly action cannot stop a media from carrying out its duties”.  

More From Pakistan:

PPP announces party's long march schedule

PPP announces party's long march schedule

Altaf Hussain found not guilty of encouraging terrorism in Karachi

Altaf Hussain found not guilty of encouraging terrorism in Karachi
PTI's Jahangir Tareen group meets amid Opposition's no-confidence bid

PTI's Jahangir Tareen group meets amid Opposition's no-confidence bid
Govt allies will realise there is no option but to oust PTI leadership: Ahsan Iqbal

Govt allies will realise there is no option but to oust PTI leadership: Ahsan Iqbal
Lahore, Rawalpindi schools to resume normal classes from tomorrow: Murad Raas

Lahore, Rawalpindi schools to resume normal classes from tomorrow: Murad Raas
Recognising Taliban govt first to put 'too much pressure on Pakistan': PM Imran Khan

Recognising Taliban govt first to put 'too much pressure on Pakistan': PM Imran Khan
PM should worry about country's deteriorating economy, not Opposition's meetings: Shahbaz

PM should worry about country's deteriorating economy, not Opposition's meetings: Shahbaz
Cabinet approves 15% increase in salaries of civil armed forces

Cabinet approves 15% increase in salaries of civil armed forces
COVID-19 restrictions extended in six cities till Feb 21

COVID-19 restrictions extended in six cities till Feb 21
In a first, PM Imran Khan launches fast digital transactions system Raast

In a first, PM Imran Khan launches fast digital transactions system Raast
Qari slits 12-year old girl's throat in Rawalpindi: police

Qari slits 12-year old girl's throat in Rawalpindi: police
PDM denies reports of Fazl's meeting with estranged PTI leader Tareen

PDM denies reports of Fazl's meeting with estranged PTI leader Tareen

Latest

view all