Opposition parties reject hike in petroleum prices

Murtaza Wahab says that PPP will send back the "incompetent government to home."

Siraj-ul-Haq further says that the government has completely surrendered before IMF.

Senator Saleem Mandviwala also condemns government decision to increase the prices of petroleum products.

Opposition parties on Wednesday rejected the increase in petroleum prices and demanded the government reverse the decision, saying the government has dropped an "atom bomb" on people by increasing petroleum prices, Geo News reported.

The federal government on Tuesday jacked up the price of petrol by up to Rs 12.03 due to an increase in the price of crude oil in the international market.

These are the highest-ever prices for all of the petroleum products, as well as the biggest price hike in one go.

In a video message, Sindh government Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab slammed the PTI-led government for increasing prices of petroleum products.

Today Imran Khan has proved that PTI has got nothing to do with the people of Pakistan as the government has dropped an atom bomb by increasing petroleum prices despite the current wave of inflation in the country, he said.

Murtaza Wahab further went on to say that PPP will send back this incompetent government to home with the force of people, therefore masses should support and strengthen Bilawal Bhutto.

JI chief Siraj-ul-Haq rejected a hike in petroleum prices

Jamat-e-Islami (JI) chief Siraj-ul-Haq also rejected a hike in petroleum prices, adding that ﻿the "government has broken its record of highest petroleum prices in the country."

Siraj-ul-Haq further said that the government has completely surrendered to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He also urged the government to cut prices of basic commodities in-country by 50%.

The JI chief also vowed to continue the party movement against inflation and unemployment in the country.

Incompetent government has adopted a policy to eradicate poor from country

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal also lashed out at the government for increasing petroleum prices.

An incompetent government has adopted a policy to eradicate the poor from a country, not poverty, while the continued rise in petrol prices has crushed the bourgeoisie and proletariat of the country, he added.

Senator Saleem Mandvi Wala also condemned the government's decision to increase the prices of petroleum products.

Petrol prices increased in Pakistan by Rs 12.03

The government on Tuesday increased the price of petrol in the country by Rs12.03 per litre, taking its price to a record level of Rs159.86 per litre.

"The prices of petroleum products are showing a drastic increase in the international market and are presently at the highest level since 2014. Despite the unabated increase since the beginning of the year, Prime Minister Imran Khan deferred the last review of petroleum products' prices on January 31, 2022, and advised against the summary of OGRA,"said the finance division in the latest statement.

The finance division stated that the government had also levied 0% sales tax and reduced the levy to provide "relief" to the consumers against the budget.

The finance division said that the "relief" had led the government to bear a revenue loss of around Rs 35 billion fortnightly.

"In the fortnightly review of petroleum products' prices, the prime minister has considered the recommendation to increase the prices of petroleum products in line with a change in international oil prices. Despite the increase in the prices of petroleum products, "petroleum levy and sales tax have been kept to a minimum," said the notification.