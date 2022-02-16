 
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 16 2022
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Islamabad court declares FIA raid at Mohsin Baig's home illegal

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Wednesday Feb 16, 2022

Jounalist Mohsin Baig. — Facebook/File
Jounalist Mohsin Baig. — Facebook/File

  • Court dismisses plea against Mohsin Baig's arrest.
  • Islamabad court says unauthorised officials conducted raid.
  • It says SHO registered FIR "just to show fake efficiency".

ISLAMABAD: A court in Islamabad Wednesday declared Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) raid at journalist Mohsin Baig's residence illegal, hours after he had been arrested.

"...illegal raid was conducted at the house of [Baig] by irrelevant persons who were not authorised to do so," Additional Sessions Judge Islamabad West Zafar Iqbal said in the judgement of a petition filed against the journalist's arrest.

In the five-page judgement, the additional sessions judge noted that the first information report (FIR) against Baig was lodged at an FIA cybercrime reporting centre of the agency in Lahore on behalf of federal minister Murad Saeed.

Related items

Another FIR was registered against Baig, his son, and seven to eight other people on the complaint of the station house officer (SHO) of the Margalla police station.

In the FIR, the SHO alleged that police arrived at the site of the incident after they received a "wireless message" from the FIA at 10:30am, saying that the body had reached Baig's house to arrest him.

As the FIA team tried to arrest Baig, he, his sons, and seven to eight other people started resisting the arrest and fired aerial shots, the police officer alleged.

As a result, the FIR was lodged against them, he said.

In response to this, the court said the SHO, in the FIR, mentions that the first FIR was lodged at 9am and an investigation team departed from a police station at 9:30am, whereas the alleged incident took place at 10:30am.

As the incident occurred in Islamabad, the court said it was "crystal clear" from the peculiar facts that no raiding party had departed from Lahore.

The court mentioned that the SHO just produced the record of his own FIR, which is "devoid of any police diary, statement, of any person recorded [...] and recovery memo of crime empties fired by the accused party".

The court asked the police to conduct a proper inquiry and interview relevant people in the case as it noted that the SHO "registered the FIR just for showing fake efficiency."

The court, however, dismissed the plea and said the case was presented before an anti-terrorism court (ATC), which would decide the further course of action against the journalist.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, journalistic bodies, and others have criticised the arrest.

More From Pakistan:

IHC dismisses Faisal Vawda's plea challenging lifetime disqualification

IHC dismisses Faisal Vawda's plea challenging lifetime disqualification
Jahangir Tareen group may join hands with Opposition: sources

Jahangir Tareen group may join hands with Opposition: sources

Shibli Faraz asks masses to use as little fuel as possible to avoid price hike

Shibli Faraz asks masses to use as little fuel as possible to avoid price hike
Bilawal demands restoration of student unions across country

Bilawal demands restoration of student unions across country
Islamabad police makes history by launching WhatsApp contact number

Islamabad police makes history by launching WhatsApp contact number
Watch: Why was there a hike in petrol price?

Watch: Why was there a hike in petrol price?
IHC reserves verdict on Vawda's plea challenging lifetime disqualification

IHC reserves verdict on Vawda's plea challenging lifetime disqualification

Journalist Mohsin Baig arrested from Islamabad

Journalist Mohsin Baig arrested from Islamabad
Ban on indoor weddings and dining extended in Karachi, Hyderabad

Ban on indoor weddings and dining extended in Karachi, Hyderabad

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate under 5% for first time in a month

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate under 5% for first time in a month
PTI officials paid highest amount for Toshakhana gifts in 2018-19: report

PTI officials paid highest amount for Toshakhana gifts in 2018-19: report
Rana Sanaullah indicates major change in country's politics in Feb-March

Rana Sanaullah indicates major change in country's politics in Feb-March

Latest

view all