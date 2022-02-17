 
Thursday Feb 17 2022
Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley 'complicated' split is not 'surprising', says source

Thursday Feb 17, 2022

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley called off their engagement a year after announcing it on television.

The couple, who were often spotted in a blissful relationship, were a 'mismatch' from the beginning, a source tells PEOPLE.

"They fell hard and fast, but it was a mismatch from the start," says the insider.

"Aaron's a complicated guy," the source adds. "No one in their circle is surprised this didn't work out. In the bubble of the pandemic, it was easy for them to fall in love and focus only on their relationship but that's not real life."

"It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working," the source, who is close to the Rodgers, added the source. "They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them."

The split news comes after it was reported that Shailene and Aaron agree to disagree on many issues.

 "They disagreed on a lot of things. Early on, they decided to agree to disagree about things and not debate them."

