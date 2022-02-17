Alia Bhatt ‘ran out’ of Bhansali’s office after Gangubai Kathiawadi script narration

Alia Bhatt left Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office after she heard the narration of the biographical crime drama ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi.’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed the actress’s reaction when ‘she packed her bag and left’ his office.

He said in an interview with Zoom that he remember telling his Production’s CEO Prerna Singh that they’ll have to lookout for another actor.

The filmmaker said, "The first time she heard the narration, she took her bag and ran out of my office. She was wondering what on earth hit her and what kind of role I have offered to her. She just run away. I told my CEO Prerna, listen, I think we have to look out for another actor. Because this... Well, I wanted her to play it."

Bhansali received a call next morning from Alia wanting to meet him. He said, "I said you don't have to come and meet me personally to say no to me," which left the Student of the Year actress in splits. She said she would just do what he asked her to do. "I said jump into the unknown, even I don't know what I will do," he added.

Alia Bhatt’s starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi – based on the life of madam of Mumbai's red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s ‘Gangubai’ – is all set to hit the theatres on February 25th.