Candace Cameron Bure wants to keep Bob Saget’s ‘legacy alive’: It’s comforting’

Candace Cameron Bure addresses heartbreak over Full House’s Bob Saget and the desire to ‘keep his memory alive’.

The actor spoke of Saget’s life and legacy in an interview with People magazine.

There she was quoted saying, "But then, just like the announcement of Fuller House today, it's like, 'Oh, but Bob's not here to share that news with us'. It's all the reminders that make it tough."

"It's been talking to my friends, talking to Kelly, talking to my Full House family," she also admitted during the interview.

"The good thing is, we all want to keep his legacy alive, so I want to talk about Bob. I want to share things about Bob and share about the laughs and the good times, and that part feels comforting."

"I can't watch the shows yet. It's hard for me to hear his voice. It makes me sad. So, the comforting [part] is remembering the good times and laughing and telling stories and thinking, 'Oh, Bob would've said this,' or 'Bob would've made this joke.' That feels really good."

Before concluding she also admitted, "I will cherish every single moment and I'll just continue to remember them for the rest of my life."