 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Candace Cameron Bure wants to keep Bob Saget’s ‘legacy alive’: It’s comforting’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 17, 2022

Candace Cameron Bure wants to keep Bob Saget’s ‘legacy alive’: It’s comforting’
Candace Cameron Bure wants to keep Bob Saget’s ‘legacy alive’: It’s comforting’

Candace Cameron Bure addresses heartbreak over Full House’s Bob Saget and the desire to ‘keep his memory alive’.

The actor spoke of Saget’s life and legacy in an interview with People magazine.

There she was quoted saying, "But then, just like the announcement of Fuller House today, it's like, 'Oh, but Bob's not here to share that news with us'. It's all the reminders that make it tough."

"It's been talking to my friends, talking to Kelly, talking to my Full House family," she also admitted during the interview.

"The good thing is, we all want to keep his legacy alive, so I want to talk about Bob. I want to share things about Bob and share about the laughs and the good times, and that part feels comforting."

"I can't watch the shows yet. It's hard for me to hear his voice. It makes me sad. So, the comforting [part] is remembering the good times and laughing and telling stories and thinking, 'Oh, Bob would've said this,' or 'Bob would've made this joke.' That feels really good."

Before concluding she also admitted, "I will cherish every single moment and I'll just continue to remember them for the rest of my life."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew agrees to never 'deny' Virginia Giuffre rape in settlement

Prince Andrew agrees to never 'deny' Virginia Giuffre rape in settlement
Julia Fox believed Kanye West would 'pick' her over his children: Azealia Banks

Julia Fox believed Kanye West would 'pick' her over his children: Azealia Banks
Ed Sheeran's burial chamber gets go-ahead from UK officials

Ed Sheeran's burial chamber gets go-ahead from UK officials
Britney Spears gushes over ‘brand new love’: ‘He’s from Maui!’

Britney Spears gushes over ‘brand new love’: ‘He’s from Maui!’
Pete Davidson joins Instagram, Kanye West keeps tabs on the SNL star

Pete Davidson joins Instagram, Kanye West keeps tabs on the SNL star
Judge issues verdict over plea to block death records of Bob Saget: report

Judge issues verdict over plea to block death records of Bob Saget: report
BTS’ V shares ‘touching’ post following covid-19 diagnosis

BTS’ V shares ‘touching’ post following covid-19 diagnosis
Queen rescues Andrew with £2m for sex scandal settlement: Report

Queen rescues Andrew with £2m for sex scandal settlement: Report
BTS’ Jungkook breaks down anxiety over paparazzi photoshoots

BTS’ Jungkook breaks down anxiety over paparazzi photoshoots
'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev wants own dating show to cash in fame

'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev wants own dating show to cash in fame
Kanye West says he felt 'suicidal' during marriage with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West says he felt 'suicidal' during marriage with Kim Kardashian
Alec Baldwin is 'blaming' others for Rust shooting, has to take 'responsiblity'

Alec Baldwin is 'blaming' others for Rust shooting, has to take 'responsiblity'

Latest

view all