 
pakistan
Thursday Feb 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Does the law allow the prime minister to further expand the cabinet?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 17, 2022

The government is planning to add more ministers to its cabinet, in the centre and in Punjab. This comes at a time when the opposition aims to table a vote of no trust against the prime minister to dislodge him from office. For it, the opposition is reaching out to allies of the ruling party and its members, who have been sidelined in recent years.

To ward off the danger of the no confidence resolution, it seems the government is willing to accommodate more members in its cabinet, from its coalition partners. But can it do it? Geo.tv explores if the constitution allows the prime minister to further expand the cabinet.

More From Pakistan:

No-trust move is a risk that must be taken: Maryam Nawaz

No-trust move is a risk that must be taken: Maryam Nawaz
Bill Gates meets PM Imran Khan during first-ever trip to Pakistan

Bill Gates meets PM Imran Khan during first-ever trip to Pakistan
ECP announces to hold first phase of LB polls in Punjab

ECP announces to hold first phase of LB polls in Punjab

Pakistan reports slight rise in COVID-19 positivity ratio again

Pakistan reports slight rise in COVID-19 positivity ratio again
Opposition terms petrol price hike ‘robbery on pockets of public’

Opposition terms petrol price hike ‘robbery on pockets of public’
Leave politics if you can't tolerate criticism, Asif Zardari advises govt

Leave politics if you can't tolerate criticism, Asif Zardari advises govt
PML-Q urges government to revoke fuel price hike immediately

PML-Q urges government to revoke fuel price hike immediately
Noorul Haq Qadri asks PM Imran Khan to ban Aurat March

Noorul Haq Qadri asks PM Imran Khan to ban Aurat March
KU seminar on HEC challenges postponed due to administrative pressure: sources

KU seminar on HEC challenges postponed due to administrative pressure: sources
Security forces kill six terrorists during Buleda IBO: ISPR

Security forces kill six terrorists during Buleda IBO: ISPR
AGP asks Nawaz Sharif's surgeon to give Pakistani doctors time to verify medical records

AGP asks Nawaz Sharif's surgeon to give Pakistani doctors time to verify medical records
PTI MNA asks FIA to arrest Maryam Nawaz for 'mocking Bushra Bibi'

PTI MNA asks FIA to arrest Maryam Nawaz for 'mocking Bushra Bibi'

Latest

view all