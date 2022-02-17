Does the law allow the prime minister to further expand the cabinet?

The government is planning to add more ministers to its cabinet, in the centre and in Punjab. This comes at a time when the opposition aims to table a vote of no trust against the prime minister to dislodge him from office. For it, the opposition is reaching out to allies of the ruling party and its members, who have been sidelined in recent years.



To ward off the danger of the no confidence resolution, it seems the government is willing to accommodate more members in its cabinet, from its coalition partners. But can it do it? Geo.tv explores if the constitution allows the prime minister to further expand the cabinet.