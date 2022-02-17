 
Showbiz
Tom Hanks son admits he did not have a ‘strong male role model’ growing up

Tom Hanks son, Chet Hanks, shares how his life was like growing up with famous parents.

Chet says in a video on his YouTube channel, “There’s a lot of advantages but sometimes it can be pretty weird. I got to do a lot of cool (expletive) that a lot of people don’t get the opportunity to do. I got to travel the world, stay in nice hotels, fly on private planes and I’m very blessed for that. I wouldn’t change my situation.”

The About To Go Down singer talked about how his situation was more ‘complicated’ as he was not famous then.

He said, “My experience was even more complicated because, on top of fame already being toxic, I wasn’t even famous. I was just the son of somebody famous, so I hadn’t even done anything to deserve any sort of recognition and that created a lot of contempt.”

He talked about people being jealous of him because of his famous parents and recalled being judged for the reason.  

The 31-year-old singer said that such behaviour of other people made him ‘hostile’ to them.

He added, “People kinda did (expletive) with me a lot growing up. It was never to my face. It was always behind my back in the forms of gossip and (expletive) talking. I was also extremely distrustful of people and defensive.”

“I didn’t have a strong male role model to tell me that. To tell me, ‘Bro, (expletive) these people. They are just jealous of you. You have all these things that they want so they are trying to (expletive) throw their shade at you so you can feel (expletive) about yourself because they are jealous,'” he added “I needed to hear that."

