'Vicious campaign' is launched against anyone who exposes politicians' corruption: Murad Saaed

Communications Minister Murad Saeed says it was his “legal right” to launch a complaint with FIA.

Minister claims that when he speaks about corruption people like Rana Sanullah, Qadir Patel, Rafiullah use “foul language” against him.

Saaed says he had no idea his performance will be treated like a sin.

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed claimed on Thursday that politicians have turned the Parliament into their personal property and a heinous campaign is launched against anyone who tries to expose their corruption.



The minister was speaking to the press a day after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested journalist Mohsin Baig from his residence over his complaint.

Saeed said that it was his “legal right” to launch a complaint with the FIA against the "inappropriate conversation about him," adding that he should not be questioned about the method of the raid.

The minister claimed that the “vicious campaign” launched against him showed how the politicians perceive the middle and lower-middle class.

“Politicians have turned the Parliament into their personal property. A common man cannot reach the Parliament and even if they do, baseless allegations are levelled against them,” said Saeed.

The minister claimed that when he speaks about corruption in the Parliament, people like Rana Sanullah, Qadir Patel, and Rafiullah use “foul language” against him.



Talking about the criticism diverted towards him for being praised by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the minister said: “A circus has been going on in the country for the last one week. For the first time, I found out that my performance would be considered akin to committing a sin."

The minister claimed that he did not make it to the Parliament by just waking up one day in 2013, adding that he had reached this point after a lot of struggle.

“When I reached the Parliament, my degree issue was brought forward. I went to court over my degree issue and fought my case for three years. [They] respond to me not with facts but with foul language,” said Saeed.

Coming back at the case against Mohsin Baig, Saeed said that he had filed an application with reference to a TV programme, adding that the action was launched on the recommendations of his legal team.

A day earlier, journalist Mohsin Baig was arrested following a raid by the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) cybercrime wing.

The journalist has been critical of the government's policies and used to appear on TV talk shows as an analyst.

The FIA cybercrime wing raided the journalist's house in the federal capital today, along with the police, and took him into custody.

According to a press release issued by the investigation agency, the FIA raided Baig's house in F8 on the complaint of Saeed.



The statement further mentioned that the FIA conducted the raid after obtaining a search and seizure warrant from the court.

— Thumbnail image: PID