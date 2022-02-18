Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie for selling jointly-owned French vineyard

Brad Pitt has filed a lawsuit against ex-wife Angelina Jolie for illegally selling off their jointly owned French estate.

Pitts' lawyers claim that Jolie sold off Château Miraval, especially after the duo had agreed of not doing so. Jolie and Pitt married at the venue in 2014. The property is now a profitable vineyard.

It is reported that Jolie sold off the venue to Russian businessman Yuri Shelfer despite “Pitt’s passion" for the property.



The court documents, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, state, “Jolie consummated the purported sale without Pitt’s knowledge, denying Pitt the consent right she owed him and the right of first refusal her business entity owed his."

“She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval.”

Jolie and Pitt bought the estate in 2008 for $28.4 million. The couple split in 2019.

