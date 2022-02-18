Nick Cannon speaks out about ‘heavy guilt’ over baby Zen’s death

TV show host Nick Cannon breaks his silence over the guilt he feels over baby Zen’s death, especially in light of how his health deteriorated in the latter days of his life.

The comedian spoke of it all in a gut-wrenching interview with Dr. Laura Berman for her podcast.

There he began by addressing some regrets surrounding his late baby Zen and the overwhelming guilt he feels for not having spent more time with him during the last days of his life.

Cannon began his admission with a candid revelation and was quoted saying, “One thing that keeps me up at night, there’s this heavy, heavy guilt with the fact that I didn’t get to spend time — like I really wanted to — with Zen.”

For those unversed with the toddler’s tragically short life, he passed away battling a rare brain tumour.

Even though he “made a valid effort to spend the most quality time” the guilt “for not being there every day” continues to haunt him.

I walk around with a backpack full of guilt,” Cannon admitted to the podcast host. “But at least I know that the harder that I work then it makes the guilt easier to deal with.”

Currently, the only thing keeping him going is the ability to financially provide for all his children, even if he isn’t able to be there physically.