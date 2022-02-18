 
pakistan
Friday Feb 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Letting Nawaz leave Pakistan was govt's major mistake: PM Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 18, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a rally in Mandi Bahauddin, on February 18, 2022. — YouTube
MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that letting PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif leave Pakistan was a "major mistake" made by the incumbent government.

The prime minister, addressing a rally in Mandi Bahauddin, berated PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, saying that he had a "weak heart and knew he would not be able to escape if his case (of being a guarantor in Nawaz Sharif's case) is heard".

"If Shahbaz Sharif is innocent, then why is he running away from courts?" the prime minister questioned.

Turning his guns on PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, he said the Nawaz's daughter claims she has "tapes" on government officials.

"Have you ever heard a politician blackmail (others) via tapes," he asked.

In order to counter the Opposition’s efforts to bring a no-trust motion, the prime minister has kicked off his PR campaign today, with the first public rally being held in Mandi Bahauddin.

The ruling party had announced to launch a mass contact campaign to mobilise the party at the grassroots level after the Opposition parties started contacting the PTI allies seeking support for the no-trust motion.

More to follow...

