Friday Feb 18 2022
Alia Bhatt says goodbye to Berlin post the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ premiere, see pics

Friday Feb 18, 2022

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming, highly-anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress’ gorgeous pictures from the promotional events have set the internet on fire.

On Friday, in her latest Instagram post, the Gully Boy starlet said goodbye to Berlin after the premiere of Gangubai Kathiawadi, at Berlin International Film Festival.

Alia posted some of her breathtaking clicks - besides a luxurious bath tub and she was a vision in white as she sported a mini bodycon dress featuring pearls and intricate embroidery.


The Raazi actress has paired a matching blazer and a pair of heels to her outfit as she struck poses for the camera. Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, “Bye bye Berlin.”

Fans and fellow celebs including Anushka Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor took to the comments section of Alia’s post to shower love on her. While Anushka called her “stunning”, Janhvi wrote, "Excuse me please!"


Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia in an intriguing role of Gangubai, who was known as the ‘mafia queen’ of Bombay in the 60s. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to release in cinemas on February 18, 2022.

