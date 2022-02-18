Queen’s Palace ‘has no plans’ of reviewing Prince Andrew remaining titles: ‘He’s coming back?’

News of Prince Andrew’s lack of upcoming reviews after settlement sparks rumours of a return, as well as a subsequent row.



This rumour has been brought to light by Palace sources close to the Mail and in their interview with the outlet, they pointed towards a ‘gaping hole’ in Queen Elizabeth’s agenda regarding Prince Andrew’ remaining titles.

Royal sources revealed whispers of this during their interview with the Mail and began by revealing that there is ‘no time’ for Prince Andrew’s remaining titles on Queen Elizabeth’s agenda.

According to the sources, either Buckingham Palace or the Ministry of Defense has any plans of scheduling a review regarding Prince Andrew’s future, especially considering Queen Elizabeth’s frail health and upcoming Jubilee celebrations.

Even Secretary Ben Wallace spoke to LBC just yesterday about the lack of action and actually lauded Prince Andrew’s service, claiming that he ‘deserves’ to keep military honours because he served ‘with dedication’.

He was also quoted saying, “Prince Andrew is a veteran who had a strong record in the Falkland Islands. If you reflect now on what was achieved in the Falklands campaign, it was extraordinary.”