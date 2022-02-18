PSL 2022: Aleem Dar tries to disrupt Shahnawaz Dahani's celebration

Shahnawaz Dahani (L) and Aleem Dar (R) — Twitter

Multan Sultans' pacer Shahnawaz Dahani was brilliant against Quetta Gladiators as he claimed two wickets and gave away only 22 runs in three overs bowled.

Aleem Dar, who was one of the on-field umpires during Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans clash, tried to catch Shahnawaz Dahani when he was celebrating after taking a wicket.

Fan-favorite Dahani ran towards the boundary to celebrate after bowling out Naseem Shah. Dar came in his path to stop him and tried to grab him, but the Sultans pacer was quick, and Dar couldn't stop him.

