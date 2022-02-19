 
Saturday Feb 19 2022
Kanye West takes Kim Kardashian 'petition to be legally single' in court

Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Kanye West takes Kim Kardashian 'request to be legally single' in court

Kanye West will not let Kim Kardashian be legally single just yet.

The 44-year-old rapper filed a documents to respond to his ex's December petition in the Superior Court of California Wednesday in Los Angeles County, confirms PEOPLE.

Ye in his document states that he will not let Kim have her desired status before issues like children's custody and shared properties are settled.  Kanye and Kim share children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½.

The filing adds, "An early termination of status also creates barriers to obtaining evidence" if one of them "remarries before the case is concluded."

"If status is terminated now without his condition, then a barrier to obtaining evidence regarding parenting and custody will arise if Kim remarries before the case is concluded," the docs state.

West also wants Kardashian to not move or sell any assets from their trust before the terms of their property are jointly agreed upon. 

West's lawyers said in the filing that "Kim's motion should be denied without prejudice so that Kim can refile it with the mandatory corrections and requested conditions."

