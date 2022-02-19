Kelly Clarkson files to legally change her name, wants THIS moniker instead

Kelly Clarkson wants to change her name, files court documents for THIS name

Kelly Clarkson is making a major change to her identity.

The singer-songwriter has reportdely filed documents to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne. The documents, according to multiple outlets, were filed Monday.

Kelly Brianne are the singer's first and middles names. In the documents obtained by US Weekly, Clarkson noted that "my new name more fully reflects who I am."

A hearing for the petition is scheduled on March 28.

Clarkson's decision comes after she legally became a single woman after judge approved her divorce with husband Brandon Blackstock in August 2021. She is a mother to children River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5.