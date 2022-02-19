Sussanne Khan goes chic in casual crop top, drops latest mirror selfie

 
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan is a popular personality on social media. The interior designer, who often shares motivational messages, dropped her new gorgeous mirror selfie, leaving fans in awe.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Sussanne, who is popular for her chic fashion choices, shared a mirror selfie and flaunted her weekend style.

Sussanne, who has been making headlines for her rumored romance with Arslan Goni, opted for a striped crop top and ripped bootcut jeans. She completed her casual look with a stylish pair of heels and a stunning Louis Vuitton pack.

Sharing the picture, Sussanne wrote, ‘When U end Friday night at midnight’. Take a look.

