 
Showbiz
Saturday Feb 19 2022
By
EBEleen Bukhari

Ali Noor is nothing but 'deeply sorry' over sexual assault allegations

By
EBEleen Bukhari

Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Ali Noor is 'nothing' but 'deeply sorry' over sexual assault allegations

Ali Noor, lead vocalist of band Noori, is using social media to send out an apologetic note to journalist Ayesha Binte Rashid.

The singer came under fire with his fans after Rashid accused him of being a sexual predator Friday night. The latter also shared screenshots from their conversations.

Responding to the claims, the father-of-two has now turned to his Instagram Story to ask for forgiveness.

"After deeply deliberating various responses, I came to the conclusion that the only right response is that I am truly deeply sorry. I cannot fathom your pain and only apologise once again. I am not an ill intentioned person and am definitely a work in progress. I hope that you can find some relief in my apology. Baaqi Allah Malik," he wrote.

Rashid accused the frontman for sexually predating her in one of their in-person meetings.

“You emotionally manipulated me and what happened in the back of my car while driving to the airport was sexual harassment. You’re a sexual harasser and a predator."

