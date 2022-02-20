 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew rules out writing memoirs for cash: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

Prince Andrew rules out writing memoirs for cash: report

Prince Andrew is “remorseful about the impact” of his scandal on the Queen, said a report in thetimes.co.uk.

The report headlined "Behind the scenes at Buckingham Palace during a week that shook the monarchy" said the Duke of York has ruled out writing his memoirs for cash. 

Citing informed sources, the publication said in its exclusive report that speculation about Prince's £12m out-of-court settlement is “out by millions”.

The Prince who celebrated his birthday on Saturday reached a financial deal with Virginia Giuffre who had accused him of raping her when she was young.

Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal privileges due to the sexual assault case. 

More From Entertainment:

Virginia Giuffre reacts to suicide of Jean-Luc Brunel who spent time at Epstein’s home with Andrew

Virginia Giuffre reacts to suicide of Jean-Luc Brunel who spent time at Epstein’s home with Andrew
Video corroborates Prince Harry's claim about security in UK?

Video corroborates Prince Harry's claim about security in UK?
'What If non royal Harry wins his case against Home Office?'

'What If non royal Harry wins his case against Home Office?'
Prince Harry called wealthy VIP who waves his wallet

Prince Harry called wealthy VIP who waves his wallet

Prince Harry urged to think of the Queen

Prince Harry urged to think of the Queen
Andrew's case, Charles' charity scandal, Harry's absence upset the Queen?

Andrew's case, Charles' charity scandal, Harry's absence upset the Queen?
Prince Andrew celebrates his 62nd birthday without royal funfair

Prince Andrew celebrates his 62nd birthday without royal funfair
Kim Kardashian shows off her daughter North’s artwork in home tour

Kim Kardashian shows off her daughter North’s artwork in home tour
Andrew Garfield thinks he is 'far too old' to be a Spider Man: Read on

Andrew Garfield thinks he is 'far too old' to be a Spider Man: Read on
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan tests positive for Covid-19 in Dubai hours after leaving Pakistan

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan tests positive for Covid-19 in Dubai hours after leaving Pakistan
Justin Bieber hits San Diego to kick start his 'Justice World Tour'

Justin Bieber hits San Diego to kick start his 'Justice World Tour'
Lily James and Michael Shuman make their relationship social media official: see pics

Lily James and Michael Shuman make their relationship social media official: see pics

Latest

view all