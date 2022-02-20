Dua Lipa ditches management company 'nine days before tour' over money row

Dua Lipa has parted ways with her management company over monetary disagreements.

The 26-year-old, who is days away from her Future Nostalgia arena tour, currently has no manager. The news has been confirmed by Hits Daily Double.

As per music industry insiders, Dua gave up the partnership over the objectionable size of financial cut she receives from recording and commercial deals.



Variety confirms that Dua is not currently talking with other management companies.

Meanwhile, the New Rules hitmaker is ready to perform in 28 places across the US, including Los Angeles.