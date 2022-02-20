 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Dua Lipa ditches management company 'nine days before tour' over money row

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

Dua Lipa ditches management company nine days before tour over money row
Dua Lipa ditches management company 'nine days before tour' over money row

Dua Lipa has parted ways with her management company over monetary disagreements.

The 26-year-old, who is days away from her Future Nostalgia arena tour, currently has no manager. The news has been confirmed by Hits Daily Double.

As per music industry insiders, Dua gave up the partnership over the objectionable size of financial cut she receives from recording and commercial deals.

Variety confirms that Dua is not currently talking with other management companies.

Meanwhile, the New Rules hitmaker is ready to perform in 28 places across the US, including Los Angeles.

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish sets Madison Square on fire during ‘Happier Than Ever’ tour: see pics

Billie Eilish sets Madison Square on fire during ‘Happier Than Ever’ tour: see pics
Prince Andrew apologizes to daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice over Virginia Giuffre scandal

Prince Andrew apologizes to daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice over Virginia Giuffre scandal
Kanye West says Kris Jenner 'godless' boyfriend made Kim Kardashian 'liberal'

Kanye West says Kris Jenner 'godless' boyfriend made Kim Kardashian 'liberal'
Prince Andrew visited Queen Elizabeth at Windsor secretly: Here’s why

Prince Andrew visited Queen Elizabeth at Windsor secretly: Here’s why
Cristiano Ronaldo recalls 'click moment' with pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo recalls 'click moment' with pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez
Andrew Garfield says 'world stopped making sense' when he lost mother

Andrew Garfield says 'world stopped making sense' when he lost mother
'Empire' actress Lindsey Pearlman found dead after being reported missing

'Empire' actress Lindsey Pearlman found dead after being reported missing
Kanye West opposes daughter Chicago looking like a 'grown up' with makeup

Kanye West opposes daughter Chicago looking like a 'grown up' with makeup
Jeffrey Epstein ally Jean-Luc Brunel found dead in French prison

Jeffrey Epstein ally Jean-Luc Brunel found dead in French prison
Prince Harry, Duke of York: Locals want Prince Andrew stripped of York title

Prince Harry, Duke of York: Locals want Prince Andrew stripped of York title

Rapper 50 Cent celebrates friendship with Eminem

Rapper 50 Cent celebrates friendship with Eminem
Virginia Giuffre reacts to suicide of Jean-Luc Brunel who spent time at Epstein’s home with Andrew

Virginia Giuffre reacts to suicide of Jean-Luc Brunel who spent time at Epstein’s home with Andrew

Latest

view all