Fazlur Rahman, Asif Zardari to discuss no-trust motion tomorrow: sources

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will meet Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Monday (tomorrow) to discuss the no-confidence motion against the PTI-led government, well-informed sources have revealed.



Sources privy to the matter said that the crucial meeting between the two leaders will be held at the residence of Maulana Fazlur Rahman.

Matters related to the no-trust motion against the PTI government, contacts with the government’s allied parties, and the country’s overall political situation will be discussed in the meeting.

Following the meeting, a dinner will be hosted by Fazlur Rahman in honour of former president Asif Ali Zardari, the sources added.

Shahbaz Sharif, Jahangir Tareen meet 'secretly'

Earlier, PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and PTI’s disgruntled leader Jahangir Khan Tareen had met secretly to discuss ousting of Prime Minister Imran Khan, sources had revealed.

The credible source had told The News that the two leaders met a few days ago to discuss the fate of the incumbent government.

Tareen, when contacted, did not offer any comment on this critically important meeting in the wake of the Opposition’s announcement to move a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

‘Such contacts are part of politics’

Without confirming or denying his meeting with Shahbaz Sharif, Jahangir Tareen had said that his group of estranged ruling party MNAs and MPAs had given him the mandate to make any political decision.

Tareen had said that being a politician, he believes in interaction with other politicians. "Such contacts are part of politics," he had added.

Tareen had said that everybody was upset over the economic condition of the country and because of the growing price hike. He had said that his group’s MPs were of the view that they could not stay indifferent to the woes of the masses. In response to a question, Tareen had said that his group's MPs are more than 30 in number.