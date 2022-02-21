Wasim Akram thanks Waqar Younis after induction to PCB Hall of Fame

Former Pakistani cricketer and bowling legend Wasim Akram Wasim Akhram (L) and former Pakistan cricket team coach Waqar Younis. — Twitter/File

Former Pakistani cricketer and bowling legend Wasim Akram thanked bowling partner Waqar Younis after the latter congratulated him on his achievements throughout his career.



“Thanks buddy, wouldn’t have been possible without you at the other end,” Akram wrote on Twitter replying to Younis’s tweet.

Sharing pictures of Akram, Younis congratulated Akram for his contribution to Pakistan cricket.

“Pride of performance, Hilal-e-Imtiaz, ICC [and] PCB Hall of Fame. 916 inter [wickets] with three hattricks,” he wrote sharing some stats of his bowling career.

Calling him a “legend”, former Pakistan cricket team coach Younis said heroes come and go but “legends are forever”.

These two were arguably the most lethal bowling partners throughout the '90s. They were known for quick bowling and knew how to bowl reverse swing.

Famous bowling partners — mostly known as the two Ws — share a special bond and keep a track of each other’s professional life.

Akram formally inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

Akram had been formally inducted into the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Hall of Fame.

The 1992 World Cup winner and former captain Akram, who took a total of 916 wickets and scored 6,615 runs in his international career from 1984 to 2003, was inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame by veteran West Indies cricketer Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards.

Sir Vivian Richards, one of the all-time greats and an ICC Cricket Hall of Famer, presented Akram a commemorative cap and plaque before the beginning of the 28th match in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), played between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators.

Akram is now one of the eight Pakistan stalwarts who are members of the PCB Hall of Fame.

Speaking on the occassion, the former bowler said that representing Pakistan in international cricket for a good 18 years was an "honour and every wicket and run he earned during his career was priceless."



"I can’t thank God Almighty enough for providing me the opportunity to serve this great country at the highest level," he added.

Akram went on to say that he would like to thank all his fans who have been his "greatest strength", his family and friends for always standing by him during the incredible journey.