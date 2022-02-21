Mohsin Baig case: IHC issues show-cause notice to FIA over misuse of power

IHC declares raid on journalist Mohsin Baig's house "abuse of power".

Summons attorney-general of Pakistan to next hearing on February 24 to give arguments in defence of FIA's case.

Seeks arguments from FIA's cybercrime wing on why court shouldn't take action against misuse of power.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued on Monday a show-cause notice to the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) cybercrime wing over the "misuse of power", during a hearing in a case related to journalist Mohsin Baig case.



The FIA had raided the journalist's house last Wednesday in the federal capital, along with the police, and took him into custody on a complaint, containing allegations of defamation, filed by Communications and Postal Services Minister Murad Saeed.

A bench, headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, was hearing the petition filed by Baig's wife through the Journalist Defence Committee.

During the hearing, the court declared the raid on Baig's house abuse of power.

It observed that the FIA is continuously misusing power on the directives of public office holders, which is alarming.

"Such a role by an agency or the state in a democratic country is not tolerable," IHC CJ Minallah remarked.

The IHC issued a show-cause notice to the FIA's cybercrime wing director and adjourned the hearing till February 24.

It also summoned the attorney general of Pakistan to the next hearing to give arguments in defence of FIA's case.

"[The] attorney-general should satisfy the court on abolishing the Section 21 D pertaining to this [misuse of power] offence of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (PECA)," the court remarked.

Moreover, the IHC directed the cybercrime wing director to submit an affidavit containing arguments for why the court shouldn't take action against him on misuse of power.