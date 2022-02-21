 
Showbiz
Monday Feb 21 2022
By
Web Desk

‘It’s a wrap:’ Disha Patani shares picture from last day shoot of ‘Ek Villain Returns’

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 21, 2022

‘It’s a wrap:’ Disha Patani shares picture from last day shoot of ‘Ek Villain Returns’
‘It’s a wrap:’ Disha Patani shares picture from last day shoot of ‘Ek Villain Returns’

Bollywood sensation Disha Patani has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. 

The Baaghi actress will share the screen with John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor in the much-awaited sequel of 2014 hit Ek Villain.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Sunday, the Malang actress dropped a picture from the sets of the movie. In the picture, Disha, 29, can be seen posing with her team. She captioned the snap, “It’s a wrap #ekvillainreturns.”

‘It’s a wrap:’ Disha Patani shares picture from last day shoot of ‘Ek Villain Returns’

Directed by Mohit Suri, the highly-anticipated thriller will release in theatres on July 8, Eid 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Radhe starlet will next seen in Ekta Kapoor's KTina. She will also play a pivotal role in the movie Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

More From Showbiz:

Anil Kapoor to share screen with son Harsh Varrdhan in Netflix film ‘Thar’

Anil Kapoor to share screen with son Harsh Varrdhan in Netflix film ‘Thar’
Kareena Kapoor gushes over hubby Saif Ali Khan & son Jeh in loved-up photo

Kareena Kapoor gushes over hubby Saif Ali Khan & son Jeh in loved-up photo
Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards 2022: ‘Shershaah’ wins Best Film, check winners list

Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards 2022: ‘Shershaah’ wins Best Film, check winners list
Deepika Padukone sheds light on her and Katrina Kaif’s early days in Bollywood

Deepika Padukone sheds light on her and Katrina Kaif’s early days in Bollywood
Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad visits his family over lunch

Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad visits his family over lunch
Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Jeh

Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Jeh
It’s a wrap! Taapsee Pannu finishes filming her upcoming film ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan’

It’s a wrap! Taapsee Pannu finishes filming her upcoming film ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan’
Hrithik Roshan grooves to ‘Senorita’ with Farhan Akhtar at his wedding: Watch

Hrithik Roshan grooves to ‘Senorita’ with Farhan Akhtar at his wedding: Watch

Netflix approves first original web series from Pakistan?

Netflix approves first original web series from Pakistan?

Deepika Padukone opens up about her character in ‘Gehraiyaan’

Deepika Padukone opens up about her character in ‘Gehraiyaan’
‘In trouble again as usual:’ Twinkle Khanna says she has ‘foot in the mouth disease'

‘In trouble again as usual:’ Twinkle Khanna says she has ‘foot in the mouth disease'

Kangana Ranaut warns about 'papa ki pari' Alia Bhatt's film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Kangana Ranaut warns about 'papa ki pari' Alia Bhatt's film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Latest

view all