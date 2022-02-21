‘It’s a wrap:’ Disha Patani shares picture from last day shoot of ‘Ek Villain Returns’

Bollywood sensation Disha Patani has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns.

The Baaghi actress will share the screen with John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor in the much-awaited sequel of 2014 hit Ek Villain.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Sunday, the Malang actress dropped a picture from the sets of the movie. In the picture, Disha, 29, can be seen posing with her team. She captioned the snap, “It’s a wrap #ekvillainreturns.”

Directed by Mohit Suri, the highly-anticipated thriller will release in theatres on July 8, Eid 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Radhe starlet will next seen in Ekta Kapoor's KTina. She will also play a pivotal role in the movie Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.