 
Showbiz
Monday Feb 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor gushes over hubby Saif Ali Khan & son Jeh in loved-up photo

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 21, 2022

Kareena Kapoor gushes over hubby Saif Ali Khan & son Jeh in loved-up photo
Kareena Kapoor gushes over hubby Saif Ali Khan & son Jeh in loved-up photo

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor is celebrating the first birthday of her second son Jehangir Ali Khan today, February 21.

Amid all, the Jab We Met actor posted a picture of husband Saif Ali Khan and son Jeh on Instagram and has taken the internet by storm.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “Ok Abba will follow too I love you,” with hashtag #MyBoys #Forever #MyTigers

In the picture, the father-son duo is seen looking at the flowering plant and spending quality time together.

Meanwhile, fans took an opportunity to wish Jeh a very happy birthday and showered love in the post.

One fan wrote, “Happy birthday.”

Another wrote, “The cutest Father and Son.” 

More From Showbiz:

‘It’s a wrap:’ Disha Patani shares picture from last day shoot of ‘Ek Villain Returns’

‘It’s a wrap:’ Disha Patani shares picture from last day shoot of ‘Ek Villain Returns’
Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards 2022: ‘Shershaah’ wins Best Film, check winners list

Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards 2022: ‘Shershaah’ wins Best Film, check winners list
Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad visits his family over lunch

Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad visits his family over lunch
Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Jeh

Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Jeh
It’s a wrap! Taapsee Pannu finishes filming her upcoming film ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan’

It’s a wrap! Taapsee Pannu finishes filming her upcoming film ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan’
Hrithik Roshan grooves to ‘Senorita’ with Farhan Akhtar at his wedding: Watch

Hrithik Roshan grooves to ‘Senorita’ with Farhan Akhtar at his wedding: Watch

Netflix approves first original web series from Pakistan?

Netflix approves first original web series from Pakistan?

Deepika Padukone opens up about her character in ‘Gehraiyaan’

Deepika Padukone opens up about her character in ‘Gehraiyaan’
‘In trouble again as usual:’ Twinkle Khanna says she has ‘foot in the mouth disease'

‘In trouble again as usual:’ Twinkle Khanna says she has ‘foot in the mouth disease'

Kangana Ranaut warns about 'papa ki pari' Alia Bhatt's film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Kangana Ranaut warns about 'papa ki pari' Alia Bhatt's film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
Atif Aslam breaks the internet with his musical tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar

Atif Aslam breaks the internet with his musical tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar
Qandeel Baloch murder case: key accused released from jail

Qandeel Baloch murder case: key accused released from jail

Latest

view all