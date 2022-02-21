Kareena Kapoor gushes over hubby Saif Ali Khan & son Jeh in loved-up photo

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor is celebrating the first birthday of her second son Jehangir Ali Khan today, February 21.

Amid all, the Jab We Met actor posted a picture of husband Saif Ali Khan and son Jeh on Instagram and has taken the internet by storm.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “Ok Abba will follow too I love you,” with hashtag #MyBoys #Forever #MyTigers

In the picture, the father-son duo is seen looking at the flowering plant and spending quality time together.



Meanwhile, fans took an opportunity to wish Jeh a very happy birthday and showered love in the post.

One fan wrote, “Happy birthday.”

Another wrote, “The cutest Father and Son.”