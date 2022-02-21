Kareena Kapoor gushes over hubby Saif Ali Khan & son Jeh in loved-up photo

Monday Feb 21, 2022
Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor is celebrating the first birthday of her second son Jehangir Ali Khan today, February 21.
Amid all, the Jab We Met actor posted a picture of husband Saif Ali Khan and son Jeh on Instagram and has taken the internet by storm.
Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “Ok Abba will follow too I love you,” with hashtag #MyBoys #Forever #MyTigers
In the picture, the father-son duo is seen looking at the flowering plant and spending quality time together.
Meanwhile, fans took an opportunity to wish Jeh a very happy birthday and showered love in the post.
One fan wrote, “Happy birthday.”
Another wrote, “The cutest Father and Son.”