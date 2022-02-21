Major update for Adele’s highly anticipated concert revealed

Following the postponement of Adele’s Vegas Residency, new updates into the singer’s negotiations with the team have been revealed.

The Sun reports that Adele’s team is currently engaged in talks with the organizers from Caesars Palace.

For the moment, the venue is booked until June 18, with slated performances from stars like Keith Urban, Rod Stewart and even Sting.

However, in between two of the performances, there is a small window for days, which is still empty.

Since Adele is already confirmed for a performance on July 1st and 2nd, the venue team is hoping she will fly straight back.

The insider was also quoted saying, “That is the scheduling that would make the most sense.”

“Talks are ongoing at the moment, and the hope is that Adele’s rearranged dates will be agreed very soon. She has made it clear that next year is not an option, and everyone is keen to lock the dates in.”