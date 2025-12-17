Rob Reiner's son Nick charged with stabbing parents to death

Rob Reiner's son Nick charged with brutal murder of parents

Hollywood director Rob Reiner's son Nick Reiner has been accused of stabbing his parents to death, facing two counts of first-degree murder.

The slain filmaker's son could be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty if he found guilty, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

The couple were found dead in their home in Brentwood, California, on Sunday with multiple stab wounds.

He also faces a special allegation that he personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon, that being a knife.

No decision had been made about whether prosecutors would seek the death penalty, said Hochman during a news conference on Tuesday.

Nick, 32, had to appear in court on Tuesday, Decemeber 17, for the first time, where he would have been formally charged. It was scheduled for a later date.

The suuspect's lawyer Alan Jackson confirmed to Fox News Digital that "he is not medically cleared to be transported to the court."

His wife Michele Singer Reiner was an actress, photographer and producer, and the founder of Reiner Light, a photography agency and production company.

The heartbreaking incident left everyone in shock.