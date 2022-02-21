Tareen group will always support PTI: spokesperson

"Tareen faction has always stood in support of PTI and will continue to do so in future," says Nawani.

"Opposition will fail to bring the no-confidence motion to oust incumbent govt," he says.

Talking about sugar mill case against Tareen, he says that Prime Minister Imran Khan withdrew case and backed him up after inquiry.

Jahangir Tareen group’s spokesperson Saeed Akbar Nawani on Monday has claimed that the Tareen faction has always stood in support of the PTI and will continue to do so in future too.



Speaking during Geo News' programme "Geo Pakistan," Nawani said that the Tareen group has always been a part of the PTI and has supported the party’s decisions.

He further said that the Opposition will fail to bring the no-confidence motion to oust the incumbent government. "Our group will support the PTI-led government against the motion like it always has."

Talking about the sugar mill case against the former PTI leader, Nawani said that Prime Minister Imran Khan withdrew the case and backed him up after the inquiry.

PTI leader confirms Jahangir Tareen's 'secret' meeting with Shahbaz Sharif



On the other hand, PTI leader Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan earlier confirmed the meeting of PML-N Vice President Shahbaz Sharif and Tareen amid reports of increasing links of Opposition parties with the Tareen group, which is the ruling PTI's ally.

Speaking during Geo News' programme "Geo Pakistan," Chohan said that Tareen fulfilled his duties as PTI's secretary-general very well.

However, he revealed that the estranged PTI leader met with Shahbaz, who is also the leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, at former MNA Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood's residence.

During the programme, Chohan also advised Tareen to "never trust the Sharif family."

"Jahangir Tareen can never get any good from the Sharif family," he said.

The PTI leader went on to say that Shahbaz is a person who doesn't have decisive power. Similarly, Chaudhry Nisar is also unable to decide, he added.

Chohan suggested Tareen decide while keeping the recent situation and incidents in mind because "there wouldn't be any no-trust motion" against the incumbent government.

"These people don't know where the no-trust motion would be brought."

Moreover, Chohan also claimed that 15 PML-N MPAs in Punjab Assembly are asking for PTI's tickets.

Shahbaz Sharif, Jahangir Tareen meet 'secretly'

Shahbaz and Tareen had met secretly to discuss the ousting of PM Imran Khan, sources had said earlier.

The credible source had told The News that the two leaders met a few days ago to discuss the fate of the incumbent government.

Tareen, when contacted, did not offer any comment on this critically important meeting in the wake of the Opposition’s announcement to move a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

— Thumbnail image: Social media/AFP