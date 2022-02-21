 
pakistan
People previously against no-trust motion are now with us: Bilawal

  • "Long march will be against incumbent govt and in favour of no-confidence motion," says Bilawal. 
  • We have always called prime minister "selected" as he promised a change but failed to deliver it,” he adds.
  • Bilawal criticises current economic situation under PTI govt; says PM has given masses nothing but destruction. 

PESHAWAR: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari claimed Monday those who were previously against tabling a no-confidence motion against the PTI-led government have now agreed to it — which proves the party's success. 

Addressing a party worker's convention in Peshawar, the PPP chairman said that the long march will be against the incumbent government and in favour of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking about the long march, Bilawal said that the party will begin the march on February 27 to oust the incompetent government.

“We have always termed the prime minister "selected" as he promised a change but failed to deliver it,” he added. 

Bilawal criticised the current economic situation under the PTI government and said that the PM has given the masses nothing but destruction. 

The PPP leader said: “We neither believe in asking for some institutions’ help to overthrow the current government nor believe in attacking PTV or the Parliament.”

Bilawal also said that the party's planned march will represent the issues of all provinces and the party needs support from people to help move the motion. 

Bilawal rejects PECA, election amendment ordinances

The chairman also rejected the recently passed PECA and election amendment ordinances, terming them PM's "failed attempt to cover his incompetence and crimes."

"Every Constitution allows the citizens to express their opinions regarding the government's performance," he said, adding that the law is depriving people of their rights. 

Bilawal also said that the government is taking away the freedom of expression under the guise of false news. 

"PM Imran Khan himself is the biggest propagator of fake news in Pakistan," he said. 

The PPP leader added that his party will resist the amendments made to the PECA and election laws, adding that "the government should withdraw the law and stop suppressing freedom of speech". 

