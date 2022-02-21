 
sports
Monday Feb 21 2022
By
Web Desk

PSL 2022: Jason Roy grateful to Quetta Gladiators for giving him opportunity

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 21, 2022

Jason Roy about to hit the ball — PCB
Jason Roy about to hit the ball — PCB

England's star batter Jason Roy, who played for Quetta Gladiators in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has extended gratitude to the Gladiators for giving him the opportunity to play in the tournament.

Roy wreaked havoc in Karachi while playing his first match for the Gladiators in the seventh edition of the PSL against Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Taking to Twitter, Roy thanked the Gladiators' team management and fans after the Purple Force were knocked out of the tournament.

"Thank you Quetta Gladiators for having me this PSL. Thank you to the entire management team and the fans. Your support is always appreciated," Roy tweeted.

"See you all soon," he added.

The right-handed opener joined Quetta Gladiators after the series between England and the West Indies.

He scored 303 runs for the Gladiators in the six matches played in the seventh edition of the PSL.

More From Sports:

PSL 2022: Live score Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, ball by ball updates

PSL 2022: Live score Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, ball by ball updates
Around 150 rooms booked for Pakistan-Australia series

Around 150 rooms booked for Pakistan-Australia series
PSL 2022: Virat Kohli fan spreads some love at Lahore stadium

PSL 2022: Virat Kohli fan spreads some love at Lahore stadium
Australia's tour to Pakistan is good for Test cricket: Ben Dunk

Australia's tour to Pakistan is good for Test cricket: Ben Dunk
Wasim Akram thanks Waqar Younis after induction to PCB Hall of Fame

Wasim Akram thanks Waqar Younis after induction to PCB Hall of Fame
WATCH: Test cricketer Abid Ali runs with 'full flow' after surgery

WATCH: Test cricketer Abid Ali runs with 'full flow' after surgery
India tops ICC men's T20I rankings

India tops ICC men's T20I rankings
James Faulkner: A stain on a gentlemen's game

James Faulkner: A stain on a gentlemen's game
PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 21

PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 21
Babar Azam shares his thoughts on Karachi Kings PSL 2022 exit

Babar Azam shares his thoughts on Karachi Kings PSL 2022 exit
Pak vs Aus: Australian cricket team media manager arrives in Pakistan

Pak vs Aus: Australian cricket team media manager arrives in Pakistan
Full-strength Australia tour to benefit Pakistan: Fawad Ahmed

Full-strength Australia tour to benefit Pakistan: Fawad Ahmed

Latest

view all