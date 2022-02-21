PSL 2022: Jason Roy grateful to Quetta Gladiators for giving him opportunity

Jason Roy about to hit the ball — PCB

England's star batter Jason Roy, who played for Quetta Gladiators in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has extended gratitude to the Gladiators for giving him the opportunity to play in the tournament.



Roy wreaked havoc in Karachi while playing his first match for the Gladiators in the seventh edition of the PSL against Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Taking to Twitter, Roy thanked the Gladiators' team management and fans after the Purple Force were knocked out of the tournament.

"Thank you Quetta Gladiators for having me this PSL. Thank you to the entire management team and the fans. Your support is always appreciated," Roy tweeted.

"See you all soon," he added.

The right-handed opener joined Quetta Gladiators after the series between England and the West Indies.

He scored 303 runs for the Gladiators in the six matches played in the seventh edition of the PSL.