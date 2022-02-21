Pakistan-Australia armed forces discuss global, regional security

Both sides review ongoing cooperation between defence forces in fields of mutual exchange, training programmes, joint exercises, and other defence related activities.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Defence Forces Australia General Angus J. Campbell has called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza to discuss matters of bilateral interest, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Monday.

According to the military's media wing, the meeting was held at the Joint Staff Headquarters on General Campbell's official visit to Pakistan and discussed matters related to global and regional security and cooperation between the two armed forces.

Later, the 11th round of the Pakistan-Australia, defence and security talks and eighth round of 1.5 track security dialogue were held at the General Headquarters (GHQ), during which both the sides reviewed the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and Australian defence forces in the fields of mutual exchange, training programmes, joint exercises, and other defence-related activities, said the ISPR.

The session also discussed to strengthen and enhance security and defence cooperation between the two countries that was instituted in 2006 and have since been held regularly in both the countries on alternate basis.

Under the framework of this forum, the defence relations between the two countries are progressively expanding with greater substance.

The Australian dignitaries appreciated the high professional standards of Pakistan Armed Forces, their achievements in fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability especially for peace in Afghanistan.

Earlier, General Campbell was presented “Guard of Honour” by a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent upon his arrival at the HQ.