Raveena Tandon celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Tuesday Feb 22 2022
Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is celebrating her 18th wedding anniversary with husband film distributor Anil Thadani today.

The Dilwale actor took to Instagram and shared candid photos and videos from her marriage to mark the special day.

Raveena shared the post with caption, “As we get into the ‘adulthood’ of our married lives, 18 years today, I couldn’t have asked for anything more than you. Through our good and bad, thick (me) and thin (u) good times trying times. You are it all …”.

Fans and friends also dropped sweet comments on Raveena’s post.

Shilpa Shetty said, “Happy Anniversary to u and Anil my darling Ravs.”

Madhuri Dixit commented “Congrats” followed by a heart emoji.

Raveena and Anil got married on February 22, 2004.

