Tuesday Feb 22 2022
Karo Kari: The tale of unmarked graves in Sindh

Tuesday Feb 22, 2022

Honour killings are prevalent in rural areas of Sindh and women who are killed in the name of "honour" are buried in remote places far from towns without being given burial rights — washing and shrouding.

According to a video report by Deutsche Welle (DW), the land where these women are buried is referred to as Kari graveyards.

One of these graveyards is located in a village near Daharki. Graves are left unmarked, and evidence of burial is purposefully obliterated.

The rationale for doing so is to make it impossible for police to investigate the murder and apprehend the killers. 

The police released a report this year detailing human rights breaches in Sindh. According to the research, between 2014 and 2019, 769 persons were killed in the name of honour in the province, of which 510 were female. 

Between January 2019 and January 2020, 132 women were killed in the Sindh province, including 109 in the name of honour.

These killings are referred to in the Sindhi language as "Karo Kari,DW explains.

