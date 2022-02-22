PM Imran Khan calls for resuming direct flights between Lahore, Tashkent

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday called on the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov, and highlighted the importance of resumption of direct flights between Lahore and Tashkent.

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan underscored the close fraternal relations between both countries and expressed Pakistan’s resolve to forge closer ties with Uzbekistan in all spheres covering trade, agriculture, energy, and people-to-people contact.

While emphasising regional connectivity and integration is the cornerstone of economic growth and development, PM Khan reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to the Trans-Afghan Railway project.



The premier also underlined the importance of security and stability in Afghanistan for advancing connectivity agenda leading to regional prosperity. He also reiterated the urgent need to address the humanitarian and economic challenges in Afghanistan to alleviate human sufferings.

PM Khan talked about the importance of resumption of direct air flights between Lahore and Tashkent to enhance tourism, business linkages, and people-to-people contact. He also stressed on finalising all pending bilateral memorandum of understanding (MoUs) and agreements, particularly the Preferential Trade Agreement.

The prime minister further said that he was looking forward to the visit of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Pakistan in March 2022, while Deputy PM Umurzakov conveyed greetings to the premier on behalf of the Uzbek President.