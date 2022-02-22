 
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 22 2022
By
Rana Javaid

Sindh announces examination date for matriculation, intermediate

By
Rana Javaid

Tuesday Feb 22, 2022

Sindh Education Department announces examination date for matriculation, intermediate. — Reuters/File
  • Annual examination of intermediate classes will start from June 15, 2022, while examination for matriculation will start from May 17, 2022.
  • Meeting decides that 40% of paper will be based on multiple-choice questions (MCQs), while 60% will be based on detailed questions.
  • Summer vacations of all educational institutes will start from June 1 to July 31.

KARACHI: The annual examination for intermediate students will start from June 15, 2022, while the examination for matric students will start from May 17, 2022, the steering committee of the Sindh Education Department announced Tuesday.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah. During the meeting, the schedule of admission for the 10th, 11th and 12th grades for years 2022-2023, the schedule for examination, sports and extracurricular activities, and summer vacations were discussed. 

Following are the important decisions that took place during the meeting: 

  • The annual examination of grades four to eight will be held from May 2. On the other hand, the date decided for the annual examination of matriculation is May 17 and the result will be announced on July 17.
  • The chairman of the board confirmed the results of the exams will be announced within two months. 
  • The meeting further discussed the division of marks for the exams and it was decided that 40% of the paper will be based on multiple-choice questions (MCQs) while 60% will be based on detailed questions. 
  • The Secretary of Education Ghulam Akbar Laghari said that "all the boards will be provided with optical mark reader (OMR) machines and training workshops will also be organised for them".
  • The summer vacations in all educational institutes will start from June 1 to July 31. Meanwhile, the admissions for higher education institutes will take place during this period. 
  • The classes for the new year in schools will start from August 1. 
  • The date decided for the examination of the first and second year is June 15. Secretary of Colleges Syed Khalid Haider Shah said that the admissions for the new batch will start as soon as the results for the intermediate are announced.  
  • The winter vacations will start from December 22-31.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of Education Ghulam Akbar Laghari, Secretary of Colleges Khalid Haider Shah including other members. 

