Tuesday Feb 22 2022
Complaint filed against ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ over use of Kamathipura’s name

Tuesday Feb 22, 2022

A Kamathipura resident wants Alia Bhatts Gangubai Kathiawadi to delete or censor the areas name in the film
Alia Bhatt’s highly-anticipated Gangubai Kathiawadi has landed in trouble days before release after a resident of Kamathipura and a Maharashtra MLA objected to the use of the area’s name in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

According to India Today, Maharashtra MLA Amin Patel and Shraddha Surve of Kamathipura have appealed to the Bombay High Court that the area’s name be censored or deleted out of Gangubai Kathiawadi just days before its release.

The petition filed by Surve was presented to a division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Madhav Jamdar on Tuesday, who said that it will be heard on Wednesday, ahead of the film’s release on Friday.

Surve’s petition objected to the film’s portrayal of Kamathipura in a ‘bad light’, saying it may ‘besmirch and defame’ the residents.

“If the movie is allowed to be released with the name Kamathipura, then it would cause harm and disrespect to the residents, especially women. Let the name be changed to anything else Mayapuri or Mayanagari,” the petition said.

Meanwhile, MLA Patel’s petition was presented to the division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik, who also scheduled the hearing for Wednesday.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a chapter from S Hussain Zaidi’s Mafia Queens of Mumbai, and stars Alia Bhatt as the eponymous character, a powerful and respected madame from Kamathipura in the 1960s.

