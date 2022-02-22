 
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Senate chairman rejects Ishaq Dar's request to take virtual oath from London

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 22, 2022

  • Senator Sadiq Sanjrani rejects plea through a letter, calling it "unconstitutional". 
  • Senator says that Senate has its "own rules" which should be followed and asks Dar to be present in House. 
  • According to letter sent by Dar, former minister requested to take oath virtually (via video link).

The chairman of the Senate on Tuesday has refused to accept former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar's request to take virtual oath as member of the Upper House of the Parliament, Geo News reported.

Calling the request "unconstitutional", Senator Sadiq Sanjrani rejected the plea through a letter and a copy of the letter was also provided to the PML-N leader.

The chairman said that the Senate has its "own rules," adding that the oath should be taken following the rules of the Constitution and the Senate, not "virtually or in high commission". 

According to the letter sent by Dar, the former minister requested to take the oath virtually (via video link) or asked for arrangements to be made by an administrator in the High Commission for Pakistan, London. 

However, the Senate refused to accept Dar's request and asked him to be present in the Parliament House to take the oath. 

— Thumbnail image: AFP/File

