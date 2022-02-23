 
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
By
Web Desk

PPP stalwart Rehman Malik passes away at 70

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Former interior minister Rehman Malik — AFP
Former interior minister Rehman Malik — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Senior politician and former interior minister Rehman Malik passed away at the age of 70 on Wednesday morning.

The PPP senator had been hospitalised in Islamabad as he had developed COVID-19-related complications and his lungs had been severely affected, his spokesperson, Riaz Ahmad Turi, confirmed.

He is survived by his widow and two sons.

On February 1, PPP Senator Sehar Kamran had announced on Twitter that Malik's condition had deteriorated because of which he was put on a ventilator. 

Malik, who had received an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Karachi, served as the interior minister of the country from 2008 to 2013. He was one of the closest aides of former premier Benazir Bhutto.

More to follow.

More From Pakistan:

Opposition leaders call PECA ordinance 'fascist, dictatorship' bill

Opposition leaders call PECA ordinance 'fascist, dictatorship' bill
Senate chairman rejects Ishaq Dar's request to take virtual oath from London

Senate chairman rejects Ishaq Dar's request to take virtual oath from London
Pakistan reaffirms 'full support, solidarity' with Saudi Arabia after Houthi drone targets airport in Jazan

Pakistan reaffirms 'full support, solidarity' with Saudi Arabia after Houthi drone targets airport in Jazan
PDM decides to join hands with PPP for long march: sources

PDM decides to join hands with PPP for long march: sources
Regional countries need to work collectively for enduring peace: COAS Gen Bajwa

Regional countries need to work collectively for enduring peace: COAS Gen Bajwa
Willing to provide rangers to Karachi's police stations if CM Sindh asks: Sheikh Rasheed

Willing to provide rangers to Karachi's police stations if CM Sindh asks: Sheikh Rasheed
Sindh announces examination date for matriculation, intermediate

Sindh announces examination date for matriculation, intermediate
Sindh announces revised COVID-19 curbs starting today

Sindh announces revised COVID-19 curbs starting today
PM Imran Khan calls for resuming direct flights between Lahore, Tashkent

PM Imran Khan calls for resuming direct flights between Lahore, Tashkent

Karo Kari: The tale of unmarked graves in Sindh

Karo Kari: The tale of unmarked graves in Sindh
Ukrainian ambassador urges PM Imran Khan to raise Kyiv's issue during Russia visit

Ukrainian ambassador urges PM Imran Khan to raise Kyiv's issue during Russia visit
Noor Mukadam murder case: Islamabad court to announce verdict on Feb 24

Noor Mukadam murder case: Islamabad court to announce verdict on Feb 24

Latest

view all