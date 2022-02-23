Paul Weller's stylist daughter not interested in dressing Meghan Markle

Paul Weller's daughter is not interested in dressing Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, said a report in mailplus on Tuesday.

Dylan, 25, who is a fashion stylist, was asked whether she would like to style Meghan Markle, she said "not really".

Meghan Markle is living in California with her husband Prince Harry and two children after the couple stepped down from their royal duties.

The royal couple is often criticized by the British media for their media appearances. Harry is the younger son of Prince Charles, the future king.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle's Aramni dress that she wore to her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey has been chose as Dress of the Year and would be displayed at Fashion Museum.