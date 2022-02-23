Kim Kardashian jealous of Kris Jenner reaction on Kourtney Kardashian engagement

Kim Kardashian is laughing at her former romances in new trailer of The Kardashians.

In the new trailer launched by Hulu, the family is seen overjoyed after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement. At one instant, mother Kris Jenner expresses her happiness to see her eldest daughter finding love.

"This makes me so happy,” Kris, 66, says teary-eyed.

Responding to her emotional comment, Kim takes a jibe at her love life, joking:

"She’s never had a reaction like that for me, and it’s happened, like, a few times," she says inviting laughter from Kourtney, Kris and Travis.

Kim has been married thrice in the past. The KKW founder married music producer Damon Thomas in 2000 before divorcing three years later.

She then wed NBA star Kris Humphries for two years before tying the knot with the 'love of her life' Kanye West in 2014. The 41-year-old is now dating SNL star Pete Davidson.

The Kardashians premieres April 14 on Hulu.