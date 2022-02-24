After links of Opposition with govt allies, MQM-P contacts PML-Q

MQM-P leader Aminul Haque (left) and PML-Q's Moonis Elahi (right). Photo: Geo.tv/ Twitter/ @SyedAminulHaque

MQM-P's Aminul Haque and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi call PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi.

MQM-P leaders agree to hold meeting with PML-Q leadership soon, say sources

Hint at its breakup with PTI, say their relation is unstable.

LAHORE: Following a series of contacts and meetings of the joint Opposition with the ruling PTI's allies, reports of contacts within the government's allies emerged as MQM-P reached out to the PML-Q leadership.



Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications and MQM-P leader Aminul Haque gave a phone call to PML-Q's Moonis Elahi and agreed on holding a meeting soon.

Meanwhile, sources said that MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi also called Elahi separately.

Sources further stated that both parties would soon hold talks to discuss their political strategy for future and make moves in politics through consultations.

It may be recalled that the MQM-P has had a meeting with the PML-Q leaders once in the recent scenario.

MQM-P hints a its breakup with PTI

Omens don't seem to be in favour of Prime Minister Imran Khan's government as one of its allies, MQM-P, admitted that it is on the verge of a rift with the ruling PTI, The News reported.

Replying to a question during an interview with a private TV channel, Siddiqui admitted that the relations between the government and allied parties are not stable and they are on the verge of a breakup. He, however, made it clear that it would be PTI that ditches its Karachi-based ally.