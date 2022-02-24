 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Gangubai Khatiawadi’s has ‘shook’ Vicky Kaushal, Riteish Deshmukh calls it ‘magical’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 24, 2022

Gangubai Khatiawadi’s has ‘shook’ Vicky Kaushal, Riteish Deshmukh calls it ‘magical’
Gangubai Khatiawadi’s has ‘shook’ Vicky Kaushal, Riteish Deshmukh calls it ‘magical’

Gangubai Kathiawadi has Vicky Kaushal ‘shook’ as the actor appreciates the movie on social media.

Alia Bhatt starrer biological drama has been receiving positive reviews ever since it premiered in Berlin International Film Festival earlier this month.

After a special screening of the magnum opus on Wednesday, the Masaan actor posted his review in an Instagram story.

The actor called it ‘big screen cinema magic’ as he wrote, “Absolutely shook by the sheer brilliance in this film. SLB sir you are a master! And Alia Bhatt don’t even know what to say about you… Breathtakingly amazing as Gangu! Hats off.”

Gangubai Khatiawadi’s has ‘shook’ Vicky Kaushal, Riteish Deshmukh calls it ‘magical’

Appreciating Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘master’ storytelling skills, Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, “Saw Gangubai Kathiawadi last night!!! Another magical experience.. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is an absolute master storyteller. Every frame in the film has perfection written all over it.”

Tagging Alia in his tweet, he added, “You are gold! You are a fantastic actor but you have outdone yourself as Gangubai.”

Compelling audience to go watch the masterpiece, he further mentioned, “Cinematography by Sudeep Chaterjee is the bomb... Dialogues, Choreography, production design, music... are top notch, everyone in the film got their A game into play.”

“Ajay Devgan’s entry and every dialogue is seeti maar. Watch it on the big screen-Don’t miss it,” he added.

A review by the Guardian's Peter Bradshaw wrote, ““There is terrific verve and audacity in this picture and some spectacular fantasy-musical setpieces. In fact, it is the streak of schmaltz within the gruesomeness which gives the story its outrageous energy.”

“There is an entertainingly brazen quality to this movie, a brashness and recklessness to go with the mawkishness: it has a storytelling killer instinct,” he concluded.

The film will hit the theaters on 25th February.

More From Showbiz:

‘Vikram Vedha:’ Hrithik Roshan unveils first look of Saif Ali Khan as Vikram, see pic

‘Vikram Vedha:’ Hrithik Roshan unveils first look of Saif Ali Khan as Vikram, see pic

Madhuri Dixit reacts to people’s criticism about her social media reels

Madhuri Dixit reacts to people’s criticism about her social media reels
Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of her fun-filled get together: See here

Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of her fun-filled get together: See here

Alia Bhatt opens up about marriage rumours with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt opens up about marriage rumours with Ranbir Kapoor
Here is why Deepika Padukone rejected Salman Khan's offer for a film

Here is why Deepika Padukone rejected Salman Khan's offer for a film
Laraib Atta, Pakistani visual artist, nominated for Oscars and BAFTA

Laraib Atta, Pakistani visual artist, nominated for Oscars and BAFTA
Madhuri Dixit dishes on her favourite role she's ever played

Madhuri Dixit dishes on her favourite role she's ever played
Aiman Khan hits 10-million followers mark on Instagram

Aiman Khan hits 10-million followers mark on Instagram
Mira Sethi saree reminds fans of Katrina Kaif’s ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’

Mira Sethi saree reminds fans of Katrina Kaif’s ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’
Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar drop official wedding photos: See pictures here

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar drop official wedding photos: See pictures here
Zarnish Khan declares 'all actresses look like ducks' after cosmetic surgery

Zarnish Khan declares 'all actresses look like ducks' after cosmetic surgery
Complaint filed against ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ over use of Kamathipura’s name

Complaint filed against ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ over use of Kamathipura’s name

Latest

view all