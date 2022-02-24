 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Lizzo recalls ‘surreal’ Ursula audition for the ‘Little Mermaid’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 24, 2022

Lizzo recalls ‘surreal’ Ursula audition for the ‘Little Mermaid’
Lizzo recalls ‘surreal’ Ursula audition for the ‘Little Mermaid’

Singer and songwriter Lizzo highlights her desire to play Ursula from The Little Mermaid.

The Grammy award-winning singer gunned for the role of the sea witch, and even went head to head with Melissa McCarthy, even though she lost the opportunity.

She spoke of the experience to Variety Magazine and started by explaining how it all went down.

She told the publication, "Everyone knows I auditioned for Ursula in The Little Mermaid, and I didn't get it. But you know, I'm fine as [expletive]. That has nothing to do with Ursula, but I was down to make Ursula a [expletive], shaking [expletive]."

Lizzo even recalled her conversation with McCarthy later into the conversation and revealed that the two even chatted for a bit.

Lizzo started by recalling how she told McCarthy that she also auditioned for the role of Ursula and McCarthy was so shocked that she reacted saying, “'Well, why the [expletive] did I get the part?' which is a classic Melissa McCarthy thing to say," in Lizzo’s eyes.

Lizzo recalls ‘surreal’ Ursula audition for the ‘Little Mermaid’

"And then I was like, 'Girl, because my audition was terrible.' And I say that as Tyler Perry walks by. And I was like — ruined my chances there."

"And then she goes, 'This is my daughter Vivian.' And I'm like, 'Get out of here, because my name is Melissa Viviane.' We were looking at each other like, 'What the [expletive] is going on?'"

More From Entertainment:

Lamar Odom hopes to surround himself with Kanye West’s ‘greatness’

Lamar Odom hopes to surround himself with Kanye West’s ‘greatness’
Kanye West, frustrated, leaves Donda listening party with Kim Kardashian look-alike

Kanye West, frustrated, leaves Donda listening party with Kim Kardashian look-alike
The Crown loses £150,000 worth gems, jewels in Netflix set theft

The Crown loses £150,000 worth gems, jewels in Netflix set theft
Madonna slams netizens for criticising her ‘teenager-like looks'

Madonna slams netizens for criticising her ‘teenager-like looks'
Ben Stiller reveals he’s back together with Christine Taylor after separating in 2017

Ben Stiller reveals he’s back together with Christine Taylor after separating in 2017
Prince William 'barely saw' girlfriend Kate Middleton in front of 'secret crush'

Prince William 'barely saw' girlfriend Kate Middleton in front of 'secret crush'
Britney Spears launches fresh attack on Jamie Lynn: ‘You were too much’

Britney Spears launches fresh attack on Jamie Lynn: ‘You were too much’
Wendy Williams sacks entire management team amid legal woes

Wendy Williams sacks entire management team amid legal woes
‘Parasite’ actor Park Seo-joon tests positive for Covid-19

‘Parasite’ actor Park Seo-joon tests positive for Covid-19
Meghan Markle 'Suits' co-star became laughingstock for Duchess for THIS reason

Meghan Markle 'Suits' co-star became laughingstock for Duchess for THIS reason
Tom Holland joins Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield in iconic Spider-Man meme!

Tom Holland joins Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield in iconic Spider-Man meme!
Pink explains son Jameson’s love for ‘The Pink Sheet’

Pink explains son Jameson’s love for ‘The Pink Sheet’

Latest

view all