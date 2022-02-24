 
Pink addresses motherhood struggles: ‘I cry in a closet sometimes’

Singer and songwriter Pink has shed some light on the overwhelming feelings of sadness she’s experienced since she became a mother.

Pink got candid about it all while speaking to People magazine and started by giving her a take on the overwhelming nature of this all.

She was even quoted saying, "I cry in my closet a lot. Here's the problem when you don't have boundaries in your house — I'll go in the shower and have a full out loud conversation with myself and I'll turn around and Willow's been standing there staring at me the entire time."

She even went on to detail some of the funnier moments of parenting and added in an anecdote about why "We really need to get more locks in this house."

While explain the reasons behind this little tidbit she added, "I try to explain to my children that me going to the bathroom is not an invitation for a family meeting."

"I get overwhelmed all the time. I am an extrovert. I process out loud and my daughter is an introvert and I don't know what she's thinking half the time."

The singer, who shares her kids with husband Carey Hart, says she relies on "the community and the village that we have to check in with her as much as I can."

"I know that sometimes I'm going to learn more about my daughter from my friend who their daughter plays together and that's okay,"

