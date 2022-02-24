 
Thursday Feb 24 2022
Buckingham Palace offers citizens update on Queen Elizabeth's covid-19 status

Thursday Feb 24, 2022

Buckingham Palace offers concerned citizens an update regarding Queen Elizabeth’s ongoing covid-19 health struggles.

The news has been awarded to fans by a Palace spokesman and according to Express UK he claimed, "Her Majesty did speak to the Prime Minister this evening."

Queen Elizabeth’s upcoming meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson offers a glimmer of hope to fans, for this will be the first-ever engagement that will shed photographic light on the monarch’s health, and many are already looking forward to it all.

