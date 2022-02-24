 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran at loss of words over Jamal Edwards' demise

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 24, 2022

Ed Sheeran at loss of words over Jamal Edwards demise
Ed Sheeran at loss of words over Jamal Edwards' demise

Ed Sheeran appeared at loss of word as he tried to react to the heartbreaking news of death of Jamal Edwards.

Taking to Instagram, the Shivers singer dropped a swoon-worthy throwback photo of him joined by his late pal as he paid Edwards a heartfelt tribute.

"I haven’t posted anything coz I can’t find the words, I can’t reply coz I don’t know what to say,” the 31-year-old singer wrote. “Jamal is my brother. His light shone so bright. He only used it to illuminate others and never asked for anything in return,” he added.

“A stars light shines for millions of years after they go, and his will continue to light up every dark moment, we are all witnessing his power,” the caption read.

“I would not be here without him, professionally and personally. There will never be anything close to what he is, but I’m so grateful to have existed within his orbit. My brother, come on,” Sheeran concluded his message.

The You Tube star passed away on Sunday due to heart failure at his mother’s residence.

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ Suga’s ‘Spotify’ account hacked? Here’s what happened

BTS’ Suga’s ‘Spotify’ account hacked? Here’s what happened
Jaden Smith reacts to bizarre rumours of his death: 'Invisible

Jaden Smith reacts to bizarre rumours of his death: 'Invisible"
Prince William, Prince Charles 'operate together' as Queen remains in charge

Prince William, Prince Charles 'operate together' as Queen remains in charge
Buckingham Palace offers citizens update on Queen Elizabeth’s covid-19 status

Buckingham Palace offers citizens update on Queen Elizabeth’s covid-19 status
Former child star Abigail Breslin gets engaged to longtime beau

Former child star Abigail Breslin gets engaged to longtime beau
Lizzo highlights the ‘darker side’ of fame: ‘The depression, anxiety soon followed’

Lizzo highlights the ‘darker side’ of fame: ‘The depression, anxiety soon followed’
Prince Charles ditched royal rule to compare Putin with Hitler

Prince Charles ditched royal rule to compare Putin with Hitler
Olivia Rodrigo highlights upcoming tour, next album plans

Olivia Rodrigo highlights upcoming tour, next album plans
Pink addresses motherhood struggles: ‘I cry in a closet sometimes’

Pink addresses motherhood struggles: ‘I cry in a closet sometimes’
Lizzo recalls ‘surreal’ Ursula audition for the ‘Little Mermaid’

Lizzo recalls ‘surreal’ Ursula audition for the ‘Little Mermaid’
Lamar Odom hopes to surround himself with Kanye West’s ‘greatness’

Lamar Odom hopes to surround himself with Kanye West’s ‘greatness’
Kanye West, frustrated, leaves Donda listening party with Kim Kardashian look-alike

Kanye West, frustrated, leaves Donda listening party with Kim Kardashian look-alike

Latest

view all