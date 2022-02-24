Ed Sheeran at loss of words over Jamal Edwards' demise

Ed Sheeran appeared at loss of word as he tried to react to the heartbreaking news of death of Jamal Edwards.

Taking to Instagram, the Shivers singer dropped a swoon-worthy throwback photo of him joined by his late pal as he paid Edwards a heartfelt tribute.

"I haven’t posted anything coz I can’t find the words, I can’t reply coz I don’t know what to say,” the 31-year-old singer wrote. “Jamal is my brother. His light shone so bright. He only used it to illuminate others and never asked for anything in return,” he added.

“A stars light shines for millions of years after they go, and his will continue to light up every dark moment, we are all witnessing his power,” the caption read.

“I would not be here without him, professionally and personally. There will never be anything close to what he is, but I’m so grateful to have existed within his orbit. My brother, come on,” Sheeran concluded his message.

The You Tube star passed away on Sunday due to heart failure at his mother’s residence.

